Look Back ... to museum outreach, 1996

Sept. 30, 1946, in The Star: Hundreds of servicemen were the guests of the Junior Hostess Organization of the USO Club at 12th and Gurnee at a fall formal this past Saturday night, arranged by the organization’s program committee. The formal was an elaborate affair conducted in an atmosphere of autumn, created by colorful decorations and pink lights. Junior hostesses worked for days in advance of the affair to decorate the ballroom, make cookies and devise novelty dances and contests.
Sept. 30, 1996, in The Star: Anniston Museum of Natural History outreach teacher Renee Morrison took her creature show on the road recently, showing Pamela Hinds’ third-grader class at Saks Elementary School the correct way to act around alligators or crocodiles. It was the first of three visits Morrison will make to Hinds’ third-grade class this year, just as she will visit every third-grade class in Calhoun County three times during the year. The museum’s annual outreach is just getting started for the year, and it’s the only chance for some children to see, touch and learn about animals outside of their household pets.