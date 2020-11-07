Look Back ... to municipal fundraising in Ohatchee, 1995

Nov. 7, 1945, in The Star: Several young men from Anniston and vicinity have been honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy within the last few days. They include Thomas A. Box, son of Mrs. Clara Box of 1926 Gurnee Ave., after 40 months’ service; Elbert E. Holland, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. S. Holland of 1630 Wilmer Ave., after service in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters; Barney Ford of 2600 Wilmer Avenue, after three years of active duty; and Cleveland B. White, son of Mr. and Mrs. O. P. White, 1922 Walnut Ave., after 28 months. Also this date: In the “Personals” column, we learn that Arthur Fred Gates is ill at his home at 1818 Quintard Ave.; Mr. and Mrs. O. M. Kilby and Thomas E. Kilby II are visiting in New York; and Clarence Perley Jr. has returned to the university at Auburn after a visit in the home of his parents on Highland Avenue.
Nov. 7, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Gordon Mitchell to serve as interim superintendent starting Jan. 1 as it formulated plans last night for the search to replace retiring Supt. Jim Winn. Also this date: The Ohatchee Town Council last night approved raising the cost of speeding tickets in order to fund construction of a much-needed courtroom addition at the current Town Hall. For example, the maximum charge, for driving 25 mph or more over the speed limit, will be $108 rather than $82.50. Ohatchee’s Town Hall was last renovated five years ago.