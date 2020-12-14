Look Back ... to more twins for an Oxford-area couple, 1945

Dec. 14, 1945, in The Star: It’ll be nice to have “the boys” home for Christmas: According to the “Personals” column, Homer McNaron Jr., Julius Hagerty Jr., Milton Kay, O. C. Miller Jr., Clarence Perley Jr. and Chris Hamilton are expected home from A. P. I. in Auburn to spend the holidays with their respective families. Also this date: A fourth set of twins was born early today to Mr. and Mrs. Joe O’Kelley, who reside on the Talladega Highway near Oxford. The twins, girls this time, were delivered at the O’Kelley home at 4 in the morning by Dr. R. T. McCraw of Oxford. Mrs. O’Kelley, age 29, was a twin herself, as was her mother, Mrs. Eudene Poss, who lives around Ohatchee. The young mother’s husband is 37. Additionally: E. D. King of King Motor, local Lincoln-Mercury dealer, today returned from Atlanta where he attended a regional meeting of Lincoln and Mercury dealers to preview the new 1946 Lincoln and Mercury cars. The Mercurys are in Mr. King’s showroom in Anniston today; the Lincolns will be along shortly after the first of the year.
Dec. 14, 1995, in The Star: The message Col. David Foley gave the first Fort McClellan soldiers on their way to Bosnia yesterday was the same slogan antiwar activists used in the 1960s: “Give peace a chance.” Foley, assistant commandant of the U. S. Army Military Police School, was speaking to 13 soldiers who are likely to be among the NATO force enforcing a peace treaty in the former Yugoslavia. A dozen military police and one chemical corps soldier lined up for the sendoff ceremony at Fort McClellan’s Miller Gym yesterday, where the mood was solemn.