Look Back ... to more support for a bypass, 1997

Oct. 16, 1947, in The Star: An article touting the benefits of the Community Chest collective local charity makes an example of the Milk Fund. Established to provide milk for underprivileged children, the fund has grown to provide lunches also. The arrangements are taken care of when there are applications for help; the case is investigated and help is granted, where justified. These investigations are careful to ensure that help goes to those who need it most. But once the child has been placed on the assistance rol, he is treated exactly as is a child paying for his own lunch to prevent any embarrassment on the assisted child’s part.
Oct. 16, 1997, in The Star: Anniston’s eastern bypass might be one step closer to completion now that it has won the support of the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Bud Shuster, R-Pa. His support was sought by Rep. Bob Riley, R-Ashland, who told him that the bypass is badly needed to relieve congestion on Quintard Avenue. It will also one day provide direct access from Fort McClellan property straight down to I-20. Shuster said he will increase funding for the bypass as soon as possible.