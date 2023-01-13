Look Back ... to more space on the way for bankruptcy court, 1998

Jan. 13, 1948, in The Star: A public mass meeting for discussion of a salary structure for Anniston’s police and fire department personnel will be held in three days at 7:45 in the evening at the county courthouse. A committee from the Anniston Central Labor Union is arranging the meeting, which is being convened to sound out public support for a greater pay hike for those employees than what the City Commission has already agreed to.
Jan. 13, 1998, in The Star: Workers in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court will soon have a little more elbow room. The court will move its clerk’s office out of the Federal Courthouse and into leased space in a building at 914 Noble Street. The five-year lease will spark a renovation of the building, which is owned by Susan Long. The General Services Administration of the U.S. government has been looking for an annex to ease crowding, now that plans for a larger annex have been placed on hold. “Things are so bad here with the space now that we’ve got things stacked in the hall,” said bankruptcy court administrator Ken Comfort.