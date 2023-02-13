Look Back ... to more ice cold in Oxford, 1998

Feb. 13, 1948, in The Star: A special election in Anniston to determine whether a five mill property tax levy will be collected in the city for school buildings and school building sites was ordered officially today by vote of the City Commission. The date of the election will be March 16. Also this date: Waiving preliminary hearings, two participants in a “child marriage” case which reportedly occurred here a week ago were bound over to the grand jury scheduled to meet here April 26. J. C. Barker, a 43-year-old farmer from Cropwell, who married a 12-year-old school girl, was bound over to the grand jury on charges of carnal knowledge and perjury. His sister, Mrs. Dixie Mathis, 30, was bound over to the grand jury on a perjury charge because she is alleged to have obtained the marriage license in the child’s name. [Barker would eventually be indicted, but put on probation. His marriage to the minor was annulled, and in 1949 he married the girl’s mother.]
Feb. 13, 1998, in The Star: Eagle Warehouse, which operates a cold storage facility on Airport Road south of Oxford, said yesterday it will spend $2 million to add another 30,000 square feet of space. The growth will add eight new jobs to the current payroll of 35. Eagle’s public warehouse stores frozen food and poultry. Opened in 1991, the warehouse operation is owned by Nordic Acquisitions of Wilmington, N.C. About 260 trucks and 10 rail cars call at the warehouse each month. Also this date: Closure of the restaurant operation at the Ramada Inn on Quintard is putting the meeting squeeze on two Anniston civic clubs, Rotary and Kiwanis. Each club has more than 100 members at its weekly luncheons, and while they and other groups are making do with Western Sizzlin’ and the City Meeting Center, neither of those options is ideal.