Look Back ... to more golf for Calhoun County? 1997

March 17, 1947, in The Star: William H. Weatherly, a businessman and banker of esteemed prominence across north Alabama, died this morning at his residence, 1200 Leighton Ave., at the age of 82. He had not been well for several weeks. A resident of Anniston for 60 years, Mr. Weatherly at the time of his death was chairman of the board of First National Bank, of which he had also served as president for 15 years, and a director at Alabama Power Co., M&H Valve and Fittings Co., and a Birmingham insurance company. Several other local companies also benefited from their connection with Mr. Weatherly. Born and reared in Munford, Mr. Weatherly came to Anniston in 1887 and married in 1888. He and Alice, now deceased, had seven children; the five surviving their father are Mrs. Walker Reynolds of Anniston, Mrs. James C. Inzer (wife of the lieutenant governor of Alabama), Robert S. Weatherly of St. Louis, James C. Weatherly and William S. Weatherly, both of Anniston. The funeral will be tomorrow at First Presbyterian Church, where Mr. Weatherly was an elder. Also this date: In a United Press wire story, Joseph Geri, president of Sonora Radio and Television Corp., today predicted that television would reach nationwide commercial reality within a year and would “revolutionize” home entertainment within five years. He warned, however, that television could “degenerate into a series of animated radio commercials” unless it charts a new path in the direction of “enlightened home entertainment.” [Sonora was a Chicago-based manufacturer of radios in the 1940s and ‘50s.]
March 17, 1997, in The Star: Could two more golf courses be supported in the Calhoun County region? That’s the question in recreation business circles these days following a consultant’s preliminary study that suggested those courses might be successfully built and operated on Fort McClellan land after the base closes. Construction of those two courses to accompany the fort’s existing 18-hole Cane Creek course — which the city of Anniston hopes to take over — rests largely, however, on the development of two housing communities on fort property for between 4,000 and 5,000 retirees.