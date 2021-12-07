Look Back ... to more football at Saks, in Clay County, 1996

Dec. 7, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 7, 1996, in The Star: Not all local high schools have ended their football season. Last night, playing on the field where the University of North Alabama had won three national championships in its league, the Saks Wildcats defeated Bradshaw High School to earn a spot in the Class 5A state championship game Dec. 13, when they will face Blount. Meanwhile, the Class 2A state championship will have a hyper-local feel: The Clay County Panthers will meet their adversaries from down the road, the Lineville Aggies. They played each other four weeks ago, but that score means nothing when a state title is on the line. Also this date: A study that looked at the feasibility of building a hotel-convention center in northwest Calhoun County, tied into the Silver Lakes golf course development, has concluded such an operation would not be economically viable. A private development company paid half of the cost of the study, with the chambers of commerce for Calhoun and Etowah counties, plus JSU, each paying smaller sums.