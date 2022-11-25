Look Back ... to moral lessons needed in schoolbooks, 1947

Nov. 25, 1947, in The Star: Too much emphasis has been placed in recent years on additional appropriations to education, and not enough to character and moral building of the children, the Rev. Charles P. Brooks, pastor of First Christian Church, declared at the luncheon meeting of the Anniston Civitan Club yesterday. Rev. Brooks added that he felt the lack of character training and moral purpose was the reason for the 700,000 school children who, according to J. Edgar Hoover, are in “the army of crime.” Rev. Brooks deplored the idea that primary-level learn-to-read books are merely word pictures with no suggestion of a moral lesson. Also this date: “While high prices, scarcities and a possible guilty feeling regarding starving Europe show indications of curbing the old-fashioned prodigality of the traditional Thanksgiving menu, Anniston tables will still groan beneath a weight of good food Thursday …” writes Star features reporter Kathleen Sutton, beginning an article on what folks are likely to be buying and consuming for Thanksgiving Day 1947, Nov. 27.
Nov. 25, 1997, in The Star: Ballet is more exciting when viewers know the story, so retired educator Miss Margaret Griffis of Anniston is making the rounds of 12 Calhoun County schools to explain the plot of The Nutcracker to elementary school students. The ballet is to be performed at Anniston High School Dec. 6. Also this date: Anniston groups who will be serving Thanksgiving meals to the underprivileged this week include members of Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Fourteenth Street Church of Christ, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Women of Calhoun County.