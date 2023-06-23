Look Back ... to money for a cycling welcome center in Piedmont, 1998

June 23, 1948, in The Star: Piedmont voters yesterday filled the two remaining seats on the Piedmont City Council in a runoff election. Named yesterday to the two unfilled posts on the five-man council were Fred Ray and George P. Haslam Jr. Also this date: Mrs. Leslie E. Sutton yesterday afternoon in a simple and appropriate ceremony presented the first “memorial room” to Anniston Memorial Hospital in memory of her husband, the late Leslie E. Sutton. Attractively decorated in all the latest hospital furnishings and equipment by Mrs. Frank Jones, the room will be ready for immediate use at the same price as any other private room in the hospital. In hospital inventory the room is No. 301. Mr. Sutton had been manager of the Anniston Cordage Company.
June 23, 1998, in The Star: The U.S. House approved an $8.2 billion military construction spending bill yesterday that includes $3.55 million for an ammunition containerization complex at Anniston Army Depot. Also this date: State Sen. Doug Ghee last night presented to Piedmont City Council members a check for $25,000 to physically move and to assist with the restoration of the century-old Eubanks House. The home on Hughes Street will be bought by the city and moved more than 100 feet onto the trailhead of the Chief Ladiga Trail, where it will serve as a welcome center.