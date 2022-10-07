Look Back ... to Monday motivation at the high school, 1997

Oct. 7, 1947, in The Star: In an organized vote sanctioned by the Chamber of Commerce, Anniston merchants decided by more than two-thirds that their stores will remain closed on Wednesday afternoons all year round, with the exception of Wednesdays in December or any Wednesday in which a national holiday falls during that week. Some businesses, such as grocers, barber shops and beauty parlors, already close on Wednesday afternoons; the vote applied mainly to furniture stores, hardware and general appliance stores. Also this date: Anniston’s 1947 Community Chest Drive kicked off its campaign today with a luncheon at which roast turkey was the main course – indicative, perhaps, of the general sentiment in which patrons at restaurants and customers at markets generally oppose the concept of “Meatless Tuesdays.” That measure was proposed by President Truman in his drive to conserve food in this country.
Oct. 7, 1997, in The Star: Expected to be the first in a year-long series of motivational speakers, retired Sgt. Maj. Josh Perry received loud, enthusiastic applause for his speech to Anniston High School students yesterday morning. Perry, who last month was inducted into the Military Police Hall of Fame at Fort McClellan, had been selected by school officials to deliver remarks that would get students enthusiastic about themselves and their. The motivational talks will be a regular feature on Monday mornings at both the high school and Anniston Middle School, thanks to groundwork by Anniston School Board president Bob Etnire.