Look Back ... to modest tax assistance, 1996

April 13, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 13, 1996, in The Star: If you’re about to panic because you haven’t filled out your income tax paperwork, a volunteer group and the U. S. Postal Service might ease your fears. Members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program are helping last-minute filers fill out tax forms today and Monday, and the Anniston post office will postmark the envelopes until midnight, the very-final deadline for getting that done on state and federal income taxes. RSVP will have between three and five volunteers at one location today and 24 to 40 volunteers at eight locations on Monday the 15th to provide free tax assistance, said RSVP director Barbara Johnson. Also this date: A critical Community Action Agency board meeting yesterday erupted into a melee of angry shouting and loud singing and collapsed in disorder as some members called for the suspension of the anti-poverty agency’s executive director, the Rev. N. Q. Reynolds. He told the board he was “insulted” and felt personally “assaulted” by the attempt to suspend him. Tension in the overflowing meeting room escalated when the board’s review committee issued 11 recommendations aimed at cleaning up what has been called a “bookkeeping mess” that’s currently under scrutiny by state and federal agencies.