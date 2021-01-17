Look Back ... to missing school buses, 1946

Jan. 17, 1946, in The Star: Delivery of the new telephone directory has been completed in Anniston. A total of 7,235 copies were delivered to local homes and offices, according to Drayton Bernhard Jr., manager of the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company office here. Bernhard asks that subscribers use the telephone directory whenever there’s any doubt about a desired number, rather than tying up the “information” line. Also this date: The Calhoun County Board of Education has made an emergency-type plea for school buses from the Ford Motor Company office in Atlanta. According to Superintendent A. C. Shelton, the board ordered 10 new school buses from Ford Motor Company several months ago but delivery has not yet been made. The county school transportation system is on the verge of collapse due to inadequate buses and requires immediate relief if the school board is going to keep the schools operating at all, according the the Board of Education’s telegram to Ford.
Jan. 17, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has two remaining candidates to consider for the post of city manager: J. Paul Malandrino Jr. of Fairfax, Va., and John A. Seymour Jr. of Atlanta. Both have military experience but neither has experience actually managing a city, so City Councilman James Montgomery has decided he cannot necessarily vote for either man.