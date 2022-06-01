Look Back … to milestones for Anniston’s elementary students, 1947

June 1, 1947, in The Star: Three hundred and ten boys and girls received certificates of graduation from the sixth grade at the six Anniston city schools which closed two days ago for the summer. Noble Street School, Sixth Ward School and Pine Avenue School had no formal graduation exercises, but Wilmer Avenue School and Glen Addie did so. It’s not clear which choice Woodstock School took — the article doesn’t state it — but the conclusion of that school’s year was notable for another reason: It marked the retirement of Mrs. Mary S. Meigs, age 70, from 24 years of service as principal. Her employment there began in the fall of 1923, she said in a feature article about her life and career.
June 1, 1997, in The Star: Gov. Fob James went along with raising the maximum alcohol content of beer from 5 percent to 6 percent, but an attempt to get his signature on legislation allowing stronger table wines — from 14 percent alcohol to a new limit of 14.9 percent — went down the drain. This means any wine sold in Alabama with an alcohol content higher than 14 percent will have to come from a state liquor store, not a supermarket.