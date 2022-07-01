Look Back … to Mike Fincher’s retirement from Anniston police, 1997

July 1, 1947, in The Star: Ralph D. Porch today enters the law firm of Knox, Liles, Jones and Woolf as a junior partner. Mr. Porch is a graduate of Anniston High School, Emory University and the University of Alabama law school. He was an all “A” student in his finals at Alabama and was elected to the Farrah Order of Jurisprudence. He is a World War II veteran, and he and his wife, Jean Lance Porch, have one son. Mr. Porch is a nephew of Judge L. B. Liles, senior member of the law firm. Also this date: With discontent brewing among local doctors concerning how Anniston Memorial Hospital is managed, the professionals presented a list of six demands to the City Commission during a closed meeting held last night. Among them are that members of the commission hand over management of the hospital to a competent board of trustees, these to be approved by the staff, and that the terms of the board members be staggered so that experienced board members are always in office.
July 1, 1997, in The Star: Anniston police Capt. Mike Fincher will retire from the department effective July 20 – the day before he starts his new career with the Calhoun County School system. Fincher, 46, is a lifelong resident of Calhoun County, a graduate of Alexandria High School and of Jacksonville State University, where he earned degrees in criminal justice. He was hired as an APD dispatcher in 1971 and became a patrolman three years later. “For my mental hygiene, I’m ready to leave this stress caused by this job,” Fincher said. His new job will be coordinator of safety and security for county schools. Also this date: The front page of The Anniston Star today was created on a computer screen, a first for the newspaper, in a technique known as pagination. The previous method, used since the end of 1970, saw words printed photographically on a special type of paper which was then affixed to a full-size mockup of a newspaper page using hot wax. A large fixed camera would photograph that mockup and the image would be transferred to a metal plate for the press. Some sections of The Star, including the editorial pages, have been paginated for more than a year as the paper switches to the new technology.