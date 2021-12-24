Look Back ... to midnight church services planned, 1946

Dec. 24, 1946, in The Star: Traditional Christmas Eve midnight services will be held in Anniston’s two Episcopal churches and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church tonight. Preceding services, the bells of St. Michael’s will peal carols throughout the city as large crowds gather for community worship. Also this date: The Star will take the day off Wednesday, Dec. 25, to permit everyone at the company to spend Christmas with their families. Publication will resume with the paper you’ll receive on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26. Additionally: Basketball teams from Duquesne and the University of Tennessee were supposed to meet on the home court of the former school in McKeesport, Pa., last night, but the game was called off at the last minute for 2,600 fans because Duquesne coach Chick Davies wouldn’t unconditionally promise not to allow freshman star Charley Cooper to play. Cooper is Black, and that’s enough to make the “Southern boys” on the Volunteer team refuse to play.
Dec. 24, 1996, in The Star: Randy M. Woodrow, 41, took the oath of office for Place 4 on the Jacksonville Board of Education last night, saying he looks forward to becoming involved in public education in the city. Woodrow practices civil law in Anniston and serves as the attorney for Jacksonville State University. He succeeds Dr. Bruce Nichols, who resigned from the board in August to take a job in another part of the state. Also this date: NFL player Kevin Greene, of Oxford, is being honored today as one of the league’s best. The outside linebacker for the Carolina Panthers made the first team of the NFL All-Pro Team, announced yesterday by the Associated Press. Green helped the Panthers win the NFC West in the franchise’s second season.