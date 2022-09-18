Look Back ... to microwave factory layoffs, 1997

Sept. 18, 1947, in The Star: Three Calhoun County men have been arrested on charges of either contributing to the delinquency of a minor or committing perjury in connection with one of the men, age 37, getting married to a 13-year-old Alexandria High School student. Also this date: All schools in Cleburne County will have a nine-month term this year, Superintendent Noel Hand announced yesterday. The first monthly reports show a total enrollment of 2,695 for the county, which is an increase of 134 over the closing enrollment last year. The high school in Heflin has an enrollment of 856 and the one at Ranburne has enrolled 500.
Sept. 18, 1997, in The Star: MCD International LLC, which made microwave ovens and dehumidifiers under its Magic Chef name brand, laid off its 700 workers yesterday and possibly shut down its factory in Golden Springs. The company had been the sixth-largest employer in Calhoun County, but a notice on the factory’s door declared “plant closed until further notice” and company officials declined to comment. But many employees of the 26-year-old plant expected the shutdown to be permanent. The company on Sept. 5 had furloughed the workers from its three microwave oven assembly lines, where they made 4,000 ovens a day.