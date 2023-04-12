Look Back ... to memories in a cornerstone, 1948

April 12, 1948, in The Star: Anniston streets are getting a thorough facelift thanks to the City Commission, which has authorized the repainting of center lines, previously yellow in color, to a bright white. At the same time, a series of new signs is being prepared, some of which are posted, indicating new parking and traffic regulations. One-hour parking is now being enforced on Noble Street between 9th and 14th streets, and will take effect on sections of Gurnee and Wilmer as soon as the applicable signs are ready. Also this date: The cornerstone for First Baptist Church at 105 West 15th Street, Anniston, was laid yesterday, bearing within its cubic inches a Bible and other records and memorabilia. All persons present at the service placed cards within the stone, for example, and the statements of several persons who conveyed good wishes for the occasion were also written down and placed in the stone. “The church will stand through the years as a spiritual lighthouse in the community, shining into homes and businesses and into the lives of all,” said Dr. B. Locke Davis of Parker Memorial Baptist in his special remarks at the service.
April 12, 1998, in The Star: A Cherokee County man who owns several old Hudson automobiles himself will host the spring meeting of the antique car collecting club that specializes in Hudsons, Essexes and Terraplanes. Virgil Adcock and his wife, Betty, who live at the foot of Weisner Mountain, expect 60 families from Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee to attend May 2 — and to bring their cars. The Adcocks have been members for about six years.