Look Back ... to Mayor Whiteside's reelection announcement, 1948

July 30, 1948, in The Star: The beautiful Mohorn property which lies southeast of Heflin, within blocks of the Cleburne County High School buildings, is to be developed into a restricted residential addition to the town. One hundred lots will be served by natural gas, city water, electricity and improved streets. One of the developers behind the project, J. C. Crews, is building a swimming pool and a fish pond on the site of the old Mohorn Springs where past generations of children and young folks have played and courted. Also this date: Mayor Hemphill Whiteside of Oxford has qualified to run for reelection to that office, with ballots to be cast by voters on Sept. 20. He reminds his potential supporters that four years earlier he ran on a platform of paving Oxford’s streets, and that at this time there are nearly six miles of paved streets in Oxford — thereby eliminating a dust hazard in those locations. Mayor Whiteside is also pleased to note that nearly all wooden bridges have been eliminated and culverts built in their stead. For his second term, he would want to concentrate on the installation of street markers at each intersection, a uniform system of numbering houses, and on getting fireplugs installed where they are lacking.
July 30, 1998, in The Star: A site selection team from the FBI arrived in Anniston yesterday to evaluate whether Fort McClellan is suitable to host a regional laboratory for the federal agency. The nine-person team will remain in town today; the visit is preliminary, and it’s not clear now much money or how many jobs might be attached to an FBI laboratory at McClellan.