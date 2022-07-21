Look Back ... to Matthew Wade's service as a jailer, 1997

July 21, 1947, in The Star: A five-year-old boy sent to an Anniston store to buy a loaf of bread seems to have gotten “turned around” this morning and found himself walking along the highway eight miles away. The adventure for little Bobby Taylor, a Lafayette tyke visiting his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Daniel of 1732 Wilmer Ave., began when he was sent to the fruit stand at 17th and Noble, at 7 a.m. to pick up the bread. Mrs. Daniel was not neglectful of the youngster – she kept an eye on him until he was safely at the fruit stand. She then turned away, but returned to her lookout post at the moment she estimated her nephew should emerge from the store. But she never saw him. It turns out he had left sooner than she expected, with the bread, yet he was nowhere to be found. Authorities were notified and a search was mounted. Finally, around 10:30, more than three hours later, the barefoot boy was found striding resolutely toward Jacksonville on the recently opened new highway. He had dropped the bread along the way because it had apparently gotten heavy. Returned safely to his home, he enjoyed a generous breakfast.
July 21, 1997, in The Star: In exchange for his $17,000-a-year salary, Matthew Wade routinely dodges spit, thrown food and all manner of verbal abuse, including death threats. But it’s all part of the job for a corrections officer such as Wade, who helps take care of the 245 inmates in the Calhoun County Jail. “I love my job,” said the 23-year-old Wade – who can still smile about work despite its nature. He’s one of two dozen corrections officers who keep watch over some of the county’s most dangerous residents every day. But not all are as dedicated as Wade, which explains why there’s such a high turnover rate for that position. To try to remedy that, Sheriff Larry Amerson plans to implement a new program next month for would-be corrections officers. The program will give job applicants a more thorough and accurate look at what the job entails, so that perhaps they won’t quit so quickly when the going gets tough. Also this date: Angered that leaders in their church had turned down an offer from Monsanto to relocate the Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church in west Anniston, more than 90 percent of the church’s members have attempted to fire its pastor, board of deacons and attorneys. “We were never told about any offers to relocate the church. That’s something we should have been told about,” said one church member, who asked not to be identified. Despite the rancor directed toward them from the congregation of a little more than 100 members, the pastor and chairman of the board of deacons have refused to leave.