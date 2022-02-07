Look Back … to mass resignation of the Anniston hospital board, 1947

Feb. 7, 1947, in The Star: With the completion today of the formation of the Anniston Committee for Industrial Development, a movement to raise $100,000 to promote the industrial development of Calhoun County was formally initiated by the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. The committee will wage an active campaign to raise this sum, which will be used over a period of four years in developing plants already here as well as fostering new industrial development. Also this date: Having previously received the resignation of Anniston Memorial Hospital Superintendent H. F. Singleton, members of the hospital board of trustees have resigned as a group. They announced their resignation today, effective Feb. 10. The reason is, essentially, that the board perceives that the mayor and city commissioners have failed to prevent political matters from affecting the institution’s daily operation, particularly with regard to personnel. [The Anniston hospital was a city department at this time.]
Feb. 7, 1997, in The Star: Coldwater Mountain, a dominant feature of the Anniston-Oxford skyline, will soon be a publicly owned nature preserve and recreation area if a deal approved yesterday is carried through in the next few months. The board of directors of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust agreed to buy 3,100 acres on the mountain at its quarterly meeting. The Coldwater Mountain tract was offered by Auburn real estate broker Paul Thomas. The total size of the acquisition will eventually be about 4,100 acres, thanks to a special provision Thomas included in his offer that allows sections of the additional thousand acres to be paid for by individual donations from the public. The transaction still has a couple of hoops to jump through, but officials are hopeful and happy that the land will be preserved in this manner. Also this date: The founder and chairman of Chick-fil-A restaurants, S. Truett Cathy, paid a visit to Oxford yesterday for charitable reasons: to promote the Choccolocco Council of the Boys Scouts of America and to check in on a foster home that he supports in Wadley.