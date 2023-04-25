Look Back ... to many more seats for the Speedway, 1998

April 25, 1948, in The Star: Roscoe L. Winn, a 30-year-old war veteran and a well-known farmer of Ohatchee, has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Calhoun County Board of Education. For the last eight years, Mr. Winn has had business dealings with school authorities in Alabama and neighboring states as a publisher and photographer. Also this date: Gamma Beta Gamma, a YMCA club for older boys, held a dance in the YMCA quarters this past Friday evening, its intention being to raise money for the YMCA’s international mission in war-devastated countries. Buddy Duncan was chairman of the planning committee, while Homer Sparks, Andy Heath and Dick Greer were in charge of refreshments. The dance was attended by a large number of high school boys and girls.
April 25, 1998, in The Star: With construction already underway on a new 11,000-seat “tri-oval tower,” Talladega Superspeedway president Grant Lynch announced yesterday that a second phase of expansion will eventually push the track’s seating well above 200,000 and add several levels of plush, fan-friendly amenities. The Superspeedway plays host to the Touchstone Energy 300 today and the DieHard 500 tomorrow. The tri-oval project is scheduled for completion in time for the Winston 500 Oct. 11.