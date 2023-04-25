 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to many more seats for the Speedway, 1998

Coverage of the installation of an interim mayor for Piedmont made the front page on April 25, 1979. The previous mayor, Henry Woolf, had died April 12 and the City Council selected Ed Parker to succeed him.

April 25, 1948, in The Star: Roscoe L. Winn, a 30-year-old war veteran and a well-known farmer of Ohatchee, has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Calhoun County Board of Education. For the last eight years, Mr. Winn has had business dealings with school authorities in Alabama and neighboring states as a publisher and photographer. Also this date: Gamma Beta Gamma, a YMCA club for older boys, held a dance in the YMCA quarters this past Friday evening, its intention being to raise money for the YMCA’s international mission in war-devastated countries. Buddy Duncan was chairman of the planning committee, while Homer Sparks, Andy Heath and Dick Greer were in charge of refreshments. The dance was attended by a large number of high school boys and girls.

April 25, 1998, in The Star: With construction already underway on a new 11,000-seat “tri-oval tower,” Talladega Superspeedway president Grant Lynch announced yesterday that a second phase of expansion will eventually push the track’s seating well above 200,000 and add several levels of plush, fan-friendly amenities. The Superspeedway plays host to the Touchstone Energy 300 today and the DieHard 500 tomorrow. The tri-oval project is scheduled for completion in time for the Winston 500 Oct. 11.