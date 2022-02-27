Look Back ... to Malcolm Street named to manage WHMA radio, 1947

Feb. 27, 1947, in The Star: Malcolm Street, program director and assistant manager of WHMA radio in Anniston, has been named the next manager of the station, pending the departure of J. W. Buttram, whose resignation was announced today. Mr. Buttram took over management of the Anniston station in 1942 and during the last year has been overseeing the reconversion of the Radio Building for business office purposes. He will continue in that work until the building is completed, as he will not have to move to Gadsden immediately. Mr. Street, a Gadsden native himself, came to WHMA in 1941. He has won a large following in Anniston and over Alabama by his sports announcing. Mr. Street, his wife and their two children live at 1620 Christine Drive. Also this date: The Public Roads Administration has approved the improvement of the road between Jacksonville and Piedmont as submitted by the State Highway Department. The project will entail almost 13 miles of grading, drainage, bridges and bituminous surface treatment from Jacksonville to Piedmont at a total estimated cost of $700,000. Federal aid will pay almost half that.
Feb. 27, 1997, in The Star: Alexandria High School’s boys basketball team defeated Daleville, 98-96, in double overtime yesterday in the Class 4A basketball semifinals. It all came down to “the shot,” when there was literally just a second left and Valley Cub forward Antwon Burton grabbed a rebound, dribbled a few steps and heaved an incredible 65-foot shot that forced a second overtime. When the shot went in, you could hear Valley Cub fans in the BJCC screaming for joy all the way in Alexandria, it seemed.