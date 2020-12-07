Look Back ... to major final football games imminent, 1995

Dec. 7, 1945, in The Star: Cherokee County schools Superintendent Frank F. Stewart said today plans are being made to rebuild the Spring Garden Consolidated School, six miles from Piedmont, which was destroyed by a fire three days ago. Of undetermined origin, the blaze started in the north wing and burned 16 rooms and the auditorium. Firefighters saved the adjacent four-room physical education building by pumping water out of a creek nearby. The building and equipment were both insured. Also this date: Mrs. James L. Johnston of Jacksonville announces the marriage of her daughter, Kathryn J. Culberson, to Charles Anglin Hamilton, the ceremony having taken place this morning at the home of Methodist pastor Dr. Waights G. Henry, who officiated. Additionally: Imagine having W. C. Handy, 72, “Father of the blues,” playing the opening notes that kicked off your high school bowl game. That’s how it was last night in Memphis for the annual Blues Bowl game, where two leading schools for Black students — Hamilton High School of Memphis and Mechanical High School of Muskogee, Okla. — squared off. Muskogee beat Hamilton by the score of 13-0. A handful of the 5,000 spectators were white.
Dec. 7, 1995, in The Star: A four-page special section in today’s paper previews the two area games that will decide the high school football champion in two athletics classifications. Possibly the best team in Alexandria High School history, riding a 14-0 record, will play against T. R. Miller in the Valley. Miller is the defending state 4A champ, on the high end of a 28-game win streak. For the Class 2A championship, No. 1-ranked Clay County will play host to No. 2 Hazlewood; both have explosive offenses and suffocating defenses. Danny Horn is the coach of Clay County and Larry Ginn is the coach of Alexandria.