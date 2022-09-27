Look Back ... to Mac Campbell breaking a record, 1997

Sept. 27, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 27, 1997, in The Star: Alexandria fans didn’t have to wait long to see Mac Campbell break the state touchdown record, or to see their team take control of its 4A showdown with Emma Sansom. The senior running back scored on a 78-yard run on Alexandria’s first play from scrimmage last night to lead the Valley cubs to a 34-14 win over the No. 4-ranked Gadsden school. The TD gave him 123 for his career, breaking the mark held by Donnie Gosa of Hackleburg. Also this date: Almost a year of undercover police work by local agencies, based off of phoned-in complaints from various neighborhoods, has ended with the arrest of 17 people in a pre-dawn raid. The action commenced in Hobson City then moved through Anniston and up to Piedmont. Officers had 42 warrants for 25 individuals, most of them involved with crack cocaine.