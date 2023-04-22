Look Back ... to Lous Higgins hired to run Oxford schools, 1998

April 22, 1948, in The Star: Anniston’s several public swimming pools will be opened around June 1 and classes in swimming will be under the direction of the American Red Cross, as they were last year. A baseball and golf school will be conducted again this year and more than 30 baseball teams have already been started in Anniston, according to city recreation director J. H. Phillips. All pools will be lighted, allowing for their use at night, as will the ball field at Oxanna Park. Lights will also be placed on the tennis courts at Zinn Park. Officials tout these and other recreational programs coming this summer as a means to eliminate any problem of juvenile delinquency. Also this date: Yesterday afternoon at the Frank Jones Studio of the Dance on Wilmer Avenue, Mrs. Herbert Morgan entertained with a party for children in honor of the joint birthdays and her little sons, Herbert Cothran Morgan and William Morgan. The event was of a circus theme and the birthday cake was in the shape of a merry-go-round.
April 22, 1998, in The Star: Citing Louis Higgins’ years of experience in Oxford schools – 22 of them as principal of Oxford High School – the Oxford Board of Education yesterday named him as the city’s third school superintendent. Higgins will take the post almost immediately because Superintendent John Toland is leaving office one month before his official retirement June 1. Higgins’ three-year contract gives him an annual salary of $78,000 plus travel expenses of 32 cents per mile. Board president Nettie Whitley announced the hiring, telling a waiting audience the board had interviewed five candidates before settling on Higgins.