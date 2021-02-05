Look Back ... to local Scouts keeping their leader, 1946

Feb. 5, 1946, in The Star: Gen. Robert E. Noble, president of the Choccolocco Council of the Boy Scouts of America for the past 19 years, was re-elected to that post this afternoon at a business meeting of the council. Under Gen. Noble, the council has grown to include more than 4,000 boys. Following a long and distinguished career as a medical office in the Army, Gen. Noble retired with the rank of major general in 1925. He was best known for his heroic work under Gen. Gorgas during the building of the Panama Canal. Also this date: Anniston has sent 18,300 pounds of clothing to the destitute people of war-ravaged nations in Europe, Frank Cook, chairman of the Victory Clothing Drive, announced today. The drive for the garments closed last week, and is said to have done worse than last year only because of all the clothes that residents gave away at that time. Additionally: Local businessman Loy Gunter, who acquired numerous residential building lots during the war years, has formed a business partnership and is now in the process of getting houses built on them — typically bungalows of four or five rooms, costing anywhere from $2,000 to $4,500. Forty-seven houses are now under construction, with plans in the works to build about 100 more. The modest dwellings are to be located all over Anniston — south, west and along the Fort McClellan Highway north of the city. Some will be available to black buyers, based on their construction location.