Look Back ... to local effects of coal miners' strike, 1946

May 6, 1946, in The Star: A raging wind-swept fire last night left the Baptist Tabernacle “practically a total loss,” Anniston fire Chief Emmett White said. The structure at 20th and Noble Street was two-thirds beyond saving by the time fire crews arrived, so for more than two hours they concentrated their efforts on keeping the blaze under control. The Rev. Ralph L. Howe, pastor of the church ever since it was erected as a frame structure in 1938, said regular Sunday evening services had been held the previous night, as usual, and nothing seemed amiss when everyone left. Also this date: Southeastern Casting Company in Anniston has closed down operations for this week because of a lack of pig iron resulting from the nationwide coal miners’ strike. C. C. Pope, president, said this morning he hopes to get enough pig iron to resume operations in seven days. Approximately 200 employees at Southeastern Casting have been laid off as a result. The coal strike is affecting most Anniston pipe shops and foundries because of its effect on coke and pig iron supplies. Most plant managers interviewed this morning said they should have enough to last this week and probably next, but after that point shutdowns of their own plants might be necessary if the strike isn’t over.
May 6, 1996, in The Star: A boot camp for boot camp instructors is in operation at Fort McClellan, where for two weeks at a time, between 12 and 30 would-be drill instructors at a time go through a course that requires them to suffer many of the physical demands they will later be asking of inmates at juvenile and young adult boot camps. Joshua Perry, head of the Rehabilitation Training Instructor Course at the fort, says, “We teach drill instructors to be role models. You can put a lot of stress on somebody without having to raise your voice.” Since 1991, Perry’s year-round school has trained 1,800 drill instructors for 70 boot camps in 33 states. It’s the only school of its kind in the nation and operates on $200,000 a year from the Department of Defense.