Look Back ... to lobsters as a fundraiser, 1997

Oct. 12, 1947, in The Star: A number of Anniston businesses have already completed arrangements for their promotional booths for the Jaycee-Lions Club sponsored Mardi Gras Trade Week, which opens here Oct. 29. The first businesses to sign up were the local Sears, Roebuck store, Anniston Auto Parts, Rigney Typewriter Co., General Appliance Co. and Gerson’s Men’s Store. Also this date: A wedding yesterday afternoon united two of Anniston’s oldest families when Miss Barbara Vaden became the bride of Horace Miller Sproull. The ceremony was held in the living room of the Glenwood Terrace home of Mrs. Catherine Sproull Hamilton, the groom’s aunt. The bride’s mother was Eula Crook, herself daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel L. Crook, while Mr. Sproull’s paternal grandparents were prominently identified with the development of Anniston.
Oct. 12, 1997, in The Star: Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston yesterday transformed itself into a seafood restaurant to serve hundreds of lobsters to patrons eager for a dish not normally found in these parts. But the live crustaceans were the real thing, flown in from Maine. Coordinators and workers said they were surprised by the event’s popularity as the day went along. “At first, I thought, if we sell 500 we’ll be lucky,” said novice lobster-cooker Bill Spidle, who would eventually see nearly 1,000 lobsters sold. The event was held to raise money for Habitat for Humanity, but co-chair Katherine Smith sees the potential for more. “I hope that if we continue to do this and it grows, that we will include at least one more major outreach project in the future,” Smith said.