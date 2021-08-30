Look Back … to little for Anniston police to do these days, 1946

Aug. 30, 1946, in The Star: Anniston police Chief J. L. Peek today announced the city jail has several choice cell accommodations without occupants for the first time in many months. The reason: No burglary or serious crime has been reported in Anniston in the last 30 days, and both the uniformed and detective squads are enjoying the crime “break” here. For the first time since Police Court Judge L. O. Treadaway took office, no one appeared in police court this morning. The only cases to appear on the police docket in the past month have been minor offenses, traffic violations or cases of drunkenness, officials said.
Aug. 30, 1996, in The Star: Ayers State Technical College wants to move its campus to Fort McClellan after the Army moves out in 1999. Ayers State president Ed Meadows acknowledged yesterday that Ayers State will apply to the Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority for the facilities of the Military Police School, technical shop facilities nearby and about 40 acres of land at the fort. The move would allow Ayers, which is on its way to becoming a full-service community college, to be “more comprehensive in its services and activities,” Meadows said. However, two different state educational authorities must sign off on the proposal before it can even be submitted. Moreover, opposing the idea is the leadership of Gadsden State Community College, while JSU President Harold McGee said he hasn’t learned complete details of the plan.