Look Back ... to Lindsey Graham not wanting us to have a bypass, 1998

April 2, 1948, in The Star: If you had wanted a little extra kick to your buttermilk, a suspect arrested in Oxford yesterday might have had the right product for you. Oxford police Officer D. E. Billingsley reported that he stopped a truck bearing a dairy’s name in downtown Oxford night before last. When Billingsley announced to the truck’s driver his intention to search the truck, he said, the driver fled from the still-running truck. Inside the vehicle the officer reported finding 456 pint bottles of whiskey bearing Louisiana state tax stamps. He also found one case containing 12 quarts of buttermilk. Because it was reckoned to have soured, the buttermilk was poured out, but the whiskey and the truck were retained as evidence. The truck’s driver, one Elbert Holmes of Oxford Rt. 2, came back the next day with his attorney and surrendered himself to Oxford authorities.
April 2, 1998, in The Star: Anniston’s eastern bypass project came a step closer to receiving $44.6 million as the U.S. House yesterday overwhelmingly approved a $217 billion highway / bridge / mass transit bill. The vote was 337-80 in favor of it. Incidentally, a Republican representative from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, tried to kill the bypass project and others similar in nature with an amendment of his own, but it was overwhelmingly swatted down. Also this date: A committee of parents, teachers and school officials studying the issue of what students wear to class has decided to recommend against school uniforms, but maybe a stricter dress code. The committee had been appointed by the city school board in January.