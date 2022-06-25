Look Back ... to Lincolns and Mercurys in Anniston, 1947

June 25, 1947, in The Star: The formal opening of Anniston’s newest automobile dealership, Anniston Lincoln Mercury Co. Inc., will be held tomorrow afternoon in its new building at the corner of Noble and 20th streets. Active officers of the new company are J. F. (Gerald) King and C. E. Tucker. Mr. King has had more than 30 years’ experience in the automobile business, while Mr. Tucker was secretary and treasurer of a Ford agency in Birmingham before he became manager of a finance company here 10 years ago. The dealership is not connected to the local King dealership that sells Fords. Between 30 and 40 people will be employed there. Also this date: Yesterday’s Anniston City Commission meeting was opened with a request by J. G. H. Morris of Adelaide Mills for a statement on the auditing of the city’s finances. The tone of the meeting deteriorated after that, marked by a verbal battle between Commission Chairman E. D. Banks, Commissioner S. F. Street and members of an exceptionally large audience. Mayor Banks refused to reply to Mr. Morris’ question as to what firm had been employed to audit the city’s books, whereupon Mr. Street stated that he has repeatedly asked Mr. Banks about the audit during the past several months – and had received no satisfactory response.
June 25, 1997, in The Star: The Oxford City Council is considering a request in the form of a petition from a number of residents along Mahaffey Road and Bob White Street in Eastaboga, both located just across the Talladega County line, that they be annexed into the city of Oxford. Better water and quicker police response times are a couple of the things residents of that area are seeking. Also this date: The Army’s medical command and the Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority are quietly wrangling over whether $400,000 worth of medical equipment at the former Noble Army Hospital can be transferred off Fort McClellan. The authority sent a letter to the Army May 23 saying the authority opposes moving a handful of expensive devices from the former hospital, now downgraded to clinic status.