Look Back ... to limitations finding a new police chief, 1998

June 7, 1948, in The Star: Adult swimming classes are scheduled to begin at two of Anniston’s new swimming pools today, according to coach F. L. “Bulldog” Johnson, head of the local swimming program. The classes for beginners and more advanced adult swimmers will be held from 5-6 p.m. each evening this week at the 22nd Street and the 9th Street pools. Also this date: Calhoun County health officer Dr. George A. O’Connell has written to The Star to contend that an article appearing on May 14 misconstrued his remarks in a speech to the Lions Club May 13. The editor lets Dr. O’Connell speak his piece, then comes back with a rebuttal: “The accuracy of the news item in question was confirmed, after Dr. O’Connell’s letter was received, by several who heard the doctor’s address.” The article then quotes three people who attended the speech and who say nothing was misconstrued — The Star accurately reported the speech as given.
June 7, 1998, in The Star: If Anniston police Chief Wayne Chandler retires as he’s hinted he may, city officials can’t hire a new chief from outside Anniston — they have to promote one from within the department. That’s because of an Anniston law found in few other towns in Alabama. The 1953 Civil Service Act doesn’t allow outside searches for the chief’s position or for any of the department’s other high-ranking positions. APD has 93 sworn police officers, 11 of them non-white. Also this date: According to an Associated Press story: “Campaign dirty tricks have gone high-tech in Alabama, with the Internet used to distribute fake endorsements and a bogus news story before the primary election.”