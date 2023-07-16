Look Back ... to Liberty Trouser mostly shutting down, 1998

July 16, 1948, in The Star: The Woodruff-Glenn Clothing Company, owned and operated by two well-known Annistonians, Charlie Woodruff and T. L. “Tom” Glenn, is open for business in a modern and well equipped location at 921 Noble Street — the former site of the National Men’s Shop. Mr. Woodruff and Mr. Glenn have been associated with the retail clothing business in Anniston for the last 18 years. Also this date: The incumbent mayor of Jacksonville, J. M. Wood, has officially announced he’ll run for the office again. He’ll be opposed by H. E. Lester, who’s an executive at Profile Mills and is manager of the Princess Theater in Jacksonville. A third person, Mrs. C. E. Bondurant, tells The Star that she plans to formally announce her candidacy next week. Additionally: The price of meat in the Anniston area is just as disturbing to the local butchers as it is to housewives, who’ve been watching the prices go up and up. Not only is madame customer being compelled to curtail her purchases, but yesterday one local group of market managers agreed to refuse all beef at the price offered by wholesalers.
July 16, 1998, in The Star: Liberty Trouser said yesterday it will lay off all but a handful of its employees at its plant on South Noble Street. Manager Richard Partridge said the plant will close Sept. 18, costing 78 people their jobs. However, the facility’s cutting department is slated to stay open, keeping 11 people off the dole. It’s another in a string of sewing plant closures that include Lineville Apparel in 1993, Chalk Line in Anniston in 1994, Brian Toggs in Hobson City in 1996 and Wedowee’s Premier Knits earlier this year.