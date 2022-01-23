Look Back ... to lettermen named at Piedmont, 1947

Jan. 23, 1947, in The Star: The Piedmont High School football team held its annual banquet at the Piedmont YMCA last night as the members of the Bulldog grid team received their letters and commendations from their coach, Johnny Waters. The lettermen were Harold Fuqua, Joe Faulkner, Guy Bullock, Eugene Wright, Fred Rhinehart, Luther Piecer, Billy Kinzalow, Forrest Dobbins, John Kirkpatrick, Charles Pollard, Bill Bates, Jack Pollard, Robert Miller, Paul Johnson Jr., Milton Stewart, Ralph Stewart and Ted Doyal.
Jan. 23, 1997, in The Star: Rude and unruly schoolchildren who literally threw chewing gum and rocks at the actors on an Alabama Shakespeare Festival stage yesterday forced the actors to cancel their own performance. Students sitting in the front few rows committed the breach of etiquette, so during the first intermission, the actors voted to suspend the performance. “Nobody wants to call of the show, but [the actors] had to look at their own personal safety,” said an ASF spokesman. The identity of the school where the children was not available to the press.