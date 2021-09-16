Look Back … to less-congested railroads, 1946.

Sept. 16, 1946, in The Star: Anniston High School’s Bulldogs, coached by Billy Bancroft, open their 1946 gridiron season under the lights of their home stadium this Friday night when they encounter the surprisingly strong Alexandria Valley Cubs, who were seen in action for the first time this past Saturday night. Alexandria and Anniston have two of the more powerful teams in this section. Also this date: A general easing up in the previously congested railroad traffic situation is reported in Anniston, including a decline in military shipping of about 50 percent and a compensatory upswing in business traffic. Vacation travel has fallen off and businessmen are able to move around with greater ease and convenience, one local railroad agency reports.
Sept. 16, 1996, in The Star: While other folks in rural parts of the country might wonder how they’ll deal with a growing shortage of day-care providers, the hills surrounding the Anniston and Calhoun County area are filled with women who have opened their homes. They meet the needs of parents who have moved out to the rural areas but still work in a city. “There is an increase of women who are keeping children,” said Louise Parris, director of Children’s Services Inc., a government-funded child-care management agency in Anniston that trains people caring for children. Also this date: It’ll be a star-powered night on CBS sitcoms tonight. Bill Cosby portrays Hilton Lucas, a 60-year-old Queens man who has just been downsized out of his job in a show titled simply “Cosby”; Rhea Perlman and Malcolm McDowell portray brash student and snooty professor in “Pearl”; and Lily Tomlin joins the cast of “Murphy Brown” for its new season that begins tonight.