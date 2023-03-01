Look Back ... to "leap day" babies, 1948

March 1, 1948, in The Star: Three babies were born at Anniston Memorial Hospital yesterday, Feb. 29 — “leap year day,” meaning their birth dates by the calendar will come along only once every four years. A girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. P. D. Elroy of Anniston Rt. 3 at 2:30 in the morning, and a girl followed for Mr. and Mrs. Earl Knight of 231 F Street, her time being 4:45 a.m. The third baby was born at night, more than 12 hours later. He’s the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Gann of 124 West 16th Street. Also this date: Forest and grass fires have raged rampant over most of Calhoun County and have caused many uneasy moments for homeowners both in rural areas and on the outskirts of Anniston, state and city firemen say. A ring of fire seemed to surround Anniston last night with brightly burning lines visible at Weaver Station, the Birmingham Highway and west of Glen Addie.
March 1, 1998, in The Star: The former Pinson Flower Shop that used to stand next to Wendy’s in the 1500 block of Quintard is no more. The flower shop’s structure has been demolished, according to a photo on Page 1B. Also this date: Now that Calhoun County’s elected leaders are nearing an agreement over who should run the fort after it closes, engineers, garbage collectors, firefighters and police officers will soon begin to transform the military post into a place where people can reside and work. Some government will get the job of maintaining 8,000 acres of former fort property. The most likely candidate for the job appears to be Anniston, but so far nobody is sure how to do it. Under the current state bill, the Fort McClellan Development Commission would decide policy, the Calhoun County Commission would own parcels of land, private companies and the Anniston Water Works could offer utilities, and Anniston would provide city services — in effect, annexing the land.