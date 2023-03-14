Look Back ... to land for the YMCA, 1948.

March 14, 1948, in The Star: Anniston YMCA officials have bought a lot at the northeast corner of Gurnee Avenue and 14th Street with the intention of one day putting a new headquarters and recreation building there. The transaction for an undisclosed price was recorded yesterday in Calhoun County Probate Judge G. Clyde Brittain’s office. Another lot adjoining the one purchased has also been acquired, giving the YMCA organization here a total area of 140 feet in frontage extending 195 feet deep. Also this date: The War Department yesterday gave Rep. Sam Hobbs of this congressional district the authority to announce that Fort McClellan will be reactivated at least for the “summer training period for 10,000 National Guardsmen of Alabama and Mississippi,” according to a telegram the congressman sent to The Star. The Army closed down Fort McClellan in 1947 and placed it on inactive status, even though it had been used for training more than 350,000 combat troops for World War II.
March 14, 1998, in The Star: Local fans of police and emergency radio scanners, who pick up and listen to real-time dialogue in life-or-death situations, will have to find a new hobby. By the end of April the Emergency Management Agency will activate a $16 million digital 800 MhZ radio system covering agencies in Calhoun and parts of Talladega County, and the problem for hobbyists is that no scanners on the market today can decode digital radio traffic into voice communication. The private transmission system represents new technology from Motorola. Also this date: A garden of tropical-type plants growing in the median of Eighth Street as it reaches Quintard Avenue has its fans and detractors. Fans include many people who enjoy seeing something different and unusual growing in a public space, while detractors are those who say it’s not being kept up well enough and point to the trash motorists tend to toss there while waiting for the light to change. Part-time county extension agent Hayes Jackson set the garden out, and he’s not wild about one idea, which would have all the plants transferred to a spot near Anniston’s museums.