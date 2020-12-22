Look Back … to land allocation for the National Guard, 1995.

Dec. 22, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 22, 1995, in The Star: According to an agreement announced yesterday, the Alabama National Guard will retain all 22,345 acres of Pelham Range (as directed by the 1995 Base Closure and Realignment Commission) but keep only 30 acres inside Fort McClellan. Its original request a couple of months ago had been 10,000 acres. Members of the reuse and redevelopment authority felt that was too much to allow them to market the land properly to a wide variety of buyers. Also this date: Local Salvation Army officials are about 10 percent short of their annual fundraising goal. Their target is $144,000 but as of this morning their agency had raised slightly more than $129,000. Capt. Paul McFarland said Salvation Army here provides toys and food to more than 600 families — the largest Christmas program in Calhoun County.