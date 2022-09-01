Look Back ... to Labor Day 1947

Sept. 1, 1947, in The Star: Thousands of Annistonians and visitors from all parts of Calhoun County packed Noble Street and cheered the long array of floats, fire engines and official cars as the gigantic Labor Day parade, sponsored by the Central Labor Union, passed by on its way to Zinn Park today. A bright September sun and a cloudless sky formed a welcome canopy as spectators listened to martial music from school bands taking part in the observance. Alabama House Speaker W. M. Beck, a native of Calhoun County, was the principal speaker for the occasion, and the good working conditions that laboring men and women enjoy in America formed the theme of his speech. “In order to be certain of retaining these gains, we must have capital and we must have labor,” Beck said. “There is room in America for both. One cannot exist without the other. If you destroy labor you have fascism; if you destroy capital, you have communism. In either event, labor is destroyed and becomes the servant of the state, and a virtual slave.”
Sept. 1, 1997, in The Star: With today’s issue, readers and subscribers of The Anniston Star are looking at its first-ever morning edition. The Star joins more than 50 newspapers nationwide that have switched to morning publication in the last three years. From a business perspective, The Star is expected to benefit from keeping its advertisers' messages in front of readers all day. “The readers will be able to respond to an ad immediately, instead of having that short window between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the stores are open. The advertisers so far have been positive 100 percent,” said advertising director Ken Warren. Paper carriers will generally be happy because even though their pickup time has changed drastically, the routes they drive in the early morning hours should see much lighter traffic. Also this date: Tape-Craft, a manufacturer of book bindings, straps and fastening tapes at its west Anniston and Piedmont plants, is bidding farewell to its president, Jim McClellan, who’s retiring from active duties at the company he once owned with two partners. McClellan has worked there for 23 years, serving as its president since 1984, He will continue to work with the 415-employee company — which was sold to the Japanese corporation YKK in July 1996 — in a “limited role,” he said recently. His new status comes with a new home: Naples, Fla.