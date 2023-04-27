Look Back ... to Labonte bringing a Pontiac victory, 1998

April 27, 1948, in The Star: An open forum called by Calhoun County school Superintendent A. C. Shelton drew an unexpectedly large crowd last night to the Calhoun County Courthouse. Held for the purpose of discussing school needs, the meeting was attended by approximately 40 school principals, teachers, trustees, board members and others. County schools’ needs must be carefully considered, Shelton said, given that the recent passage here of a 5-mill property tax gives school officials a chance to bring about positive change for their system. One change that Shelton wants to see is an increase in the schools’ “holding power,” meaning the ability of the schools to keep kids enrolled all the way through their natural graduation, instead of seeing them leave early. Also this date: In two days the motoring public will be able to view models of the new 1949 Mercury, being displayed in the showrooms of Anniston Lincoln-Mercury, 2001 Noble Street. It’s powered this year by a 110 horsepower V-8.
April 27, 1998, in The Star: Bobby Labonte secured Pontiac’s first-ever restrictor-plate victory at yesterday’s DieHard 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He also became the first driver to pilot a Pontiac to Talladega’s Victory Lane since Richard Petty did so in 1983, 15 years and 29 Talladega Winston Cup races ago. Labonte made his crucial winning move with just two laps until the finish, which included zipping around his older brother, Chevy driver Terry Labonte.