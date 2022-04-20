Look Back ... to kudzu-planting time, 1947

April 20, 1947, in The Star: A native Annistonian was one of the hundreds killed in a massive explosion which destroyed the Monsanto Chemical Company plant in Texas City, Texas, April 16. He was Merrill H. Tyson, 31, who was a research chemist for the company. His funeral will be held here and burial will be in West Virginia. Mr. Tyson had been transferred from Oak Ridge, Tenn., to Texas City three weeks ago and had secured lodging in the town only two days before the explosion and fire which wrecked the plan and much of the waterfront. Mr. Tyson is survived by his wife, Mrs. Betty Tyson; a daughter, Jennie Tyson; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Tyson of Anniston, and by a sister, Evelyn, and six brothers, Howard, John, Houston Frank, C.E. and L.D. [only initials were listed]. Mr. Tyson worked at the Monsanto plant here for a time before being transferred away. Also this date: In Soil Conservation News, we learn that M. E. Clark, G. L. Clark and J. R. Clark of Macon Quarters community are making plans now to plant kudzu seeds around the middle of May. The farmers expect to cultivate a total of four acres. Last year, 90,000 seedlings were harvested from three acres, so it’s hoped the yield from four acres will be in the 130,000-150,000 range.
April 20, 1997, in The Star: Ten students and their adult guides representing the Oxford High School Science Club canoed down Choccolocco Creek yesterday, picking up litter and enjoying themselves and their mission. They paddled along the waterway for five hours, stopping occasionally along its banks to fill plastic bags full of garbage. “I got to see how nasty it was out there,” said Kevin Williams, president of the club. Also this date: To help welcome visitors to the annual Chalaka Arts and Crafts Show, the city of Sylacauga four days ago put out flags on flagpoles. But because one or more of the flags were rainbow flags — a symbol of gay and lesbian rights and existence — someone complained, and a local Christian church issued a statement of protest. The city obediently took the flags down. Kevin White, senior pastor of Church on The Rock, was the offended clergyman who believed flying the flags “could be detrimental to the promotion of traditional family values.”