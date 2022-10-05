Look Back ... to Knox Music Club announcing second season, 1947

Oct. 5, 1947, in The Star: Judge S. E. Boozer, chairman of the local committee backing the National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week in Anniston, yesterday announced plans for the week as proclaimed by City Commission Chairman E. D. Banks. “Speakers have been commissioned to bring the message of the week to every civic club. We hope that each the business leaders who hear these presentations will be inspired to remember in hiring for their own organizations that ability, not disability, counts.” Also this date: Plans for the second annual concert series featuring world-famous musical artists entertaining and inspiring Anniston audiences have been completed. Mrs. H. V. Moss, chairman of ticket sales for the Knox Music Club, announced that tickets for the season of four concerts are now on sale. The announced artists are Russian pianist Eugene Istomin; the 80-piece San Antonio Symphony Orchestra; Mia Slavenska and her ballet troupe; and Metropolitan Opera baritone Igor Gorin.
Oct. 5, 1997, in The Star: Undeterred by their 27-point loss to No. 1 Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats yesterday ignored the oddsmakers and knocked off No. 20-ranked Alabama last night in Lexington, 40-34 -- in overtime. It was Kentucky’s first victory over the Tide since 1922. Meanwhile, War Eagle nation is having a fine season. The No. 8-ranked Tigers defeated South Carolina 23-6 in Columbia, improving its record to 5-0. Alabama is 3-2.