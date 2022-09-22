Look Back ... to kickoff for the Cobb High football season, 1947

Sept. 22, 1947, in The Star: Scores of farmers from Talladega County who are enlisted in an On the Job Agriculture Training Program visited Anniston today for the purpose of studying the operation of a dairy farm owned by E. A. Bridges of Alexandria. The farmers, some of whom own their land and some of whom rent it, were taken to the 100-acre Bridges farm because it’s regarded as a model operation by the Coosa River Soil Conservation District. It was originally part of the old W. P. Acker estate. Also this date: The Cobb High School football team will open its 1947 gridiron season under the lights of Memorial Stadium tonight when it tussles with a team from Jasper – representing the school that happens to be the alma mater of Cobb coach W. F. Lee. Suiting up tonight for Cobb will be these players: J. C. Mason, Walter Gree, Charles Cohill, Charles Estell, Johnny Jones, James Dudley, Johnny Reese, William Garrett, Thomas Jones, Fred Gunn and Paul Hayes.
Sept. 22, 1997, in The Star: The good folks of Forest Lane in Anniston enjoyed what’s reckoned to have been their sixth annual block party yesterday afternoon. Held in Hamilton Park at the southern end of the street, the gathering featured lots of good homemade food, whether out of covered dishes or straight off a giant barbecue grill. Resident and a co-organizer of the event Carol Potter said a group of neighbors got the idea for the block party six years ago from a story they had read in Southern Living.