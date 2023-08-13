Look Back ... to 'Key Largo' opening here, 1948

Aug. 13, 1948, in The Star: The new movie “Key Largo” is due to open day after tomorrow at the Calhoun Theater in Anniston. Based on Maxwell Anderson’s celebrated stage play, “Key Largo” is top-league fare all the way down, for it stars Humphrey Bogart (who battles the mobsters), Edward G. Robinson, Lauren Bacall, Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor. Also this date: Two young Anniston boys, ages 11 and 12, were seen pilfering doughnuts at a downtown bakery yesterday afternoon, and when an employee began searching them to see if they had taken anything else, he found that one of the boys was carrying a pistol and notified police. It turns out they had broken into a gun and key shop belonging to O. C. Dobbins, 1027 Atlanta Avenue, the previous day and had stolen two guns, some ammunition and a little cash.
Aug. 13, 1998, in The Star: More than 30 Anniston police officers have sued the city, alleging their employer has violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying them overtime. The suit was filed last week in U.S. District Court in Birmingham. The officers say that meetings they attend prior to their shifts count as work for which they should be compensated — at time and a half. These meetings apparently took place a while back, because the city has since then begun paying the officers for the “meeting time.” The officers would still like compensation for those earlier meetings, plus reimbursement of attorney’s fees.