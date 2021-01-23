Look Back ... to just how much nerve gas we had, 1996

Jan. 23, 1946, in The Star: Undefeated on the basketball court, the Anniston High School Bulldogs led by captain Conway outscored the previously undefeated Jacksonville Eagles, 26 to 18, last night in Anniston. Jacksonville’s Barry opened the scoring with a free toss, but the smooth-working Bulldogs quickly tallied seven points on baskets by Comer, Conway and Wyatt. Meanwhile, in a game last night between Heflin and Oxford, Heflin managed to eke out a win in extra periods by a final score of 20 to 18. Regulation time ended with the score tied at 17 apiece. With seven points Kenneth Mullinax led the scoring for Oxford, while McMahan, with eight points, sparked the Heflin attack.
Jan. 23, 1996, in The Star: After years of secrecy, the Army has revealed that it stores more than 2,253 tons of mustard and nerve agents in 661,529 weapons and other containers at Anniston Army Depot. The Department of Defense yesterday made public for the first time the number of chemical weapons the United States has stored at AAD and eight other locations. The information hasn’t been kept from everyone — other countries, including Russia, have known details about the U.S. stockpile for years.