Look Back ... to Judge Boozer's potential run for the Senate, 1946

June 17, 1946, in The Star: Judge S. E. Boozer, Calhoun County’s probate judge and an unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in the recent primary, said today that he is “considering” entering the race for the unexpired term of the late John Bankhead in the U.S. Senate. Judge Boozer said he has been urged by friends from all over the state to seek the vacancy in the Senate. Also this date: James E. Folsom, Democratic nominee for the governorship of Alabama, yesterday reflected wistfully on the advantages of annexing northwest Florida to his state — but he added swiftly that it’s his intention to assure Florida Gov. Millard Caldwell that he’s “just joking.”
June 17, 1996, in The Star: Tomorrow is the day residents of the Coldwater community can vote on whether they want to join the city of Oxford or remain as an unincorporated area of Calhoun County. They can cast their ballots at Coldwater Baptist Church all day. It’s not clear where parents would send their children to school if their homes were annexed into the city, or whether the new residents would be added to Oxford’s sewer system. The annexed area would add to Oxford’s western territory, taking in about 1,000 more people.