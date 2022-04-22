Look Back ... to JSU vandalism case unresolved, 1997

April 22, 1947, in The Star: A major portion of the baseball equipment belonging to the Anniston Rams that had been stolen from the Rams clubhouse three nights ago has been recovered, police said today. The items, such as bats and gloves, were turned over to Loy Gunter, president of the Anniston Rams. Several teen-age boys are said to have found the gear in a ditch on the east side of the ballpark. Also this date: (This one is just interesting.) In Memphis, Tenn., an entity known as the Memphis Censor Board today banned Duel in The Sun because it is “the most repellent movie seen this year,” board chairman Lloyd T. Binford said. Presumably trying to dissuade people from wanting to see it, Binford described the movie as “vulgar, sexy and does not have a decent thing in it.” The picture was the fourth banned in Memphis recently, with one called The Macomber Affair being banned on moral grounds. Two others were banned because it was felt there was too much gunplay in them, which would lead to juvenile delinquency.
April 22, 1997, in The Star: Almost a year after exceptional vandalism wrecked a former athletic dorm on the Jacksonville State University campus, police have backed off their investigation without anyone being charged, says JSU Deputy Police Chief Rick Tubbs. The incident occurred around the end of May last year at Salls Hall, which had been the athletic dorm, resulting in damage to furniture and fire alarms and in stuff just being strewn all over the place. Whoever might have been responsible no longer attends the school, authorities said without naming those persons. The dorm has since been made headquarters for university police and the police academy.