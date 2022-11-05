Look Back ... to JSTC's first 'real homecoming' planned, 1947

Nov. 5, 1947, in The Star: The beginning class of student nurses at Anniston Memorial Hospital will be limited to 20, says hospital administrator Murphy Cole. Through affiliation with Jacksonville State Teachers College, student nurses will receive six months instruction by regular faculty member of the college, for which full college credit will be given – and applicable toward degree work later. Admission to the nursing school is limited to women between the ages of 17-1/2 and 35 years of age who have completed their high school education in the upper quartile of their graduating class. Also this date: Thirty-one Calhoun County school system drivers have just completed a 20-hour course in school bus driving, including instructional work, discussion of driving problems and practical lessons aboard a bus. Additionally: What’s being billed as the “first real homecoming” in the history of Jacksonville State Teachers’ College has been planned for Nov. 13, when all graduates are invited back for a dedication of the new football stadium and to have a look at the new dormitories. Granted, homecomings have been observed before, but they’ve for the student body and the townspeople, as there hasn’t previously been a gathering point – the new stadium – that could accommodate alumni.
Nov. 5, 1997, in The Star: After touring several of Anniston’s schools yesterday morning, State Superintendent of Education Ed Richardson said he’s confident the city’s academic alert status “will be a thing of the past” after this year. Richardson said he believes Anniston’s teachers and administrators can achieve their goal of skipping a return to academic caution status altogether and instead jump all the way to academic clear. Also this date: Participants in a court intervention project designed to help push young adults onto the right track in life welcomed Fairfield Mayor Larry Langford to Anniston yesterday. The participants, young adults ages 18-25 who’ve been arrested on misdemeanor offenses, as well as city and county officials, heard Langford give a speech about the importance of sticking to the program and staying away from the influences that got them into trouble.