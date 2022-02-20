Look Back ... to JSTC as a divided campus, 1947

Feb. 20, 1947, in The Star: Jacksonville State Teachers College President Houston Cole told a state education group today that the greatest handicap facing JSTC is the divided campus: the old campus is about a mile from the new campus, and its old buildings are in a state of poor repair, yet they are urgently needed to accommodate a large postwar enrollment. He recommends that the old buildings be abandoned after construction on new ones is completed. Also this date: Next door in Georgia, Herman Talmadge, currently acting as that state’s governor following a controversial election, signed into law today a “white primary” bill designed to keep Black voters [back then, “Negroes” was the standard word] away from the Democratic Party ballot boxes. The measure, taking primaries from under state control and making them private party affairs, appears headed for an early court test. Talmadge said, “The restoration of the white primary is no indication of any unfriendly attitude toward our Negro population. Negroes who are qualified to vote will be permitted to vote but not in our white primary.” He said the white primary bill was necessary to circumvent a U. S. Supreme Court decision that gave Black voters the right to participate in state-regulated primaries.
Feb. 20, 1997, in The Star: Despite objections from insurers and some of the state’s largest employers, an Alabama House panel unanimously approved a Patients Protection Act yesterday. Backed by the Alabama Medical Association and sponsored by a Mobile Republican, the bill requires insurers to give their members reasonable access to physician and hospital services within their geographic area. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration. If passed, it would not affect the state’s 2.25 million Blue Cross subscribers. (Blue Cross was chartered in state law in 1935 as a nonprofit organization in response to the Great Depression. Its mission was to make affordable insurance available to the many without it and to provide hospitals with the cash they needed to operate. But, the enabling legislation exempted Blue Cross from regulation by the state government.)